Source: Brewers acquire Dustin May, JoJo Romero from Cardinals

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The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring right-hander Dustin May and left-hander JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for multiple prospects, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

May and Romero will both enter free agency following this season.

May, 28, is 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA in 109 innings over 21 starts this season. He also has 106 strikeouts and just 35 walks. He was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline last year.

In seven MLB seasons, May is 24-27 with a 3.99 ERA and 403 strikeous.

The 29-year-old Romero, who has closing experience, has a 3.35 ERA in 44 appearances this season. He's not pitched since July 12 due to an abdomen injury.

In seven MLB seasons, Romero is 16-14 with 84 holds, 12 saves, a 3.51 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 235 2/3 innings.

The trade was first reported by The Athletic.