Sources: Astros finalizing trade for Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho

Is Daulton Varsho the left-handed bat the Astros need? (1:46)

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The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire center fielder Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday.

Toronto reportedly would get right-hander Spencer Arrighetti in return, pending physicals for both players.

Houston Has A Problem The Astros, who acquired center fielder Daulton Varsho from the Blue Jays on Monday, rank near the bottom of baseball among offensive production from outfielders. Astros OFs Rank Hits 259 29th BA .220 29th OBP .298 29th Contact Rate 70% Last >>ESPN Research

The Astros, who have been trying to find a left-handed-hitting outfielder for years, have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, winning 11 of their past 12 games to surge into first place in the American League West.

Varsho, 30, brings power and elite defense along with a veteran presence. He is hitting .243 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and nine stolen bases this season. The 2024 Gold Glove winner is set to become a free agent after this season.

On the defensive side, he leads all MLB outfielders with 83 defensive runs saved since 2022, according to Fangraphs. The Astros are tied for 25th with eight fielding errors among outfielders this season; Varsho has eight errors in 703 career games.

In seven MLB seasons with the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks, Varsho has hit .229 with 106 home runs and 321 RBIs.

Arrighetti, 26, is 7-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts this season but is currently on the injured list with nerve irritation in his right foot.