Sources: Cubs acquiring Clay Holmes, Tyrone Taylor from Mets

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The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-hander Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the New York Mets for infielder Jefferson Rojas, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday.

The deal is pending medical review.

The 33-year-old Holmes, who has missed two months because of a broken leg this season, is a groundball machine with a miniscule home run rate that would prove valuable in the postseason. Before he suffered the injury when he was drilled by a 111.1 mph comebacker on May 15, Holmes' 2.39 ERA was one of the bright spots in an otherwise dismal season for the Mets.

Holmes, who allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings during a rehab start for Class A Brooklyn on Sunday, isn't a guaranteed free agent after this season because he has a $12 million player option for 2027, which he is likely to turn down.

His conversion from reliever with the New York Yankees to starter with the Mets has been successful, as he compiled a 3.26 ERA across 40 starts in two seasons in Queens. Though he is not the big strikeout pitcher teams are looking for in a postseason starter, he makes up for that with one of the highest groundball rates in the majors.

Holmes' arsenal includes a seam-shifted sinker, a kick changeup and a sweeper. He has thrown more than 70 innings in a season just once -- in 2025, when he went 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA over 165 2/3 innings for the Mets.

The Cubs also acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels for catcher/designated hitter Moisés Ballesteros and minor league right-hander Mason McGwire, the son of Mark McGwire.

They sent right-hander Jace Beck and first baseman Jonathon Long to the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-hander Braxton Garrett.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and David Schoenfield contributed to this report.