Sources: Yankees set to acquire Heliot Ramos from Giants

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The New York Yankees acquired veteran outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for two prospects, the teams announced on Monday.

The Yankees, tops in the American League wild-card race and set to open a series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night, have been seeking right-handed hitters for the stretch run. Ramos should help to provide it.

"If they traded for me, it's because they want me, obviously. So, I'm very proud," Ramos told reporters Monday night in Texas, where the Giants are taking on the Rangers. "It's the Yankees, at the end of the day. That's an organization that, when you're a kid and you're Puerto Rican, everybody knows about it. Everybody wants it."

A 26-year-old left fielder, Ramos is hitting .265 this season with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. A 2017 first-round pick of San Francisco, Ramos has five MLB seasons on his résumé and is a career .257 hitter with 53 home runs and 177 RBIs.

"Who doesn't love the Yankees? I'm very happy. I'm very proud," Ramos said. "I can't wait to hear from [Aaron] Judge and all those guys, the way they play, the way they are. It's going to be fun, for sure."

In return, the Yankees sent minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane to the Giants.