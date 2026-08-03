Dodgers trade for Kris Bubic, Ben Rortvedt in depth moves

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The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday added former All-Star left-hander Kris Bubic from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league right-hander Carlos Duran.

Bubic is on the 60-day injured list with shoulder and elbow issues, but the Royals had expected him to return in late-August, which would put him in line to pitch out of the bullpen for Los Angeles during the playoffs.

He was an All-Star last season, when he went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts. He is 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA in nine starts this season. In seven MLB seasons, all with the Royals, he is 22-38 with a 4.14 ERA and 495 strikeouts in 522 innings.

The 28-year-old lefty, who has been on the IL since May 18, will be a free agent after this season.

Duran is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles also traded for backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for the second year in a row. This time, the Dodgers got Rortvedt from the New York Mets for right-hander Chayce McDermott. The 28-year-old Rortvedt hasn't played in the big leagues this season and wasn't on the Mets' 40-man roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.