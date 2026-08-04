Before deadline, Jacob deGrom told Rangers he wants to stay

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom told the Texas Rangers before Monday's trade deadline that he wanted to stay with the team.

"I want to be here. I believe in this group," deGrom said.

The right-hander, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract, addressed reports that the slumping Rangers were approached by at least one other club about his availability.

Asked if Texas presented anything specific to him about a potential deal, the 38-year-old deGrom said he wouldn't get into any details.

The Rangers went into Monday night's series opener at home against San Francisco mired in a season-worst five-game losing streak that knocked them out of first place in the American League West. Texas was swept in a three-game series at Houston over the weekend, going from a half-game division lead to 2½ games behind the Astros.

"Obviously, the last road trip didn't go well, but I believe in this group, and I believe we can win," deGrom said. "I signed here to help this team win a World Series. In '23, the team was able to do that, and I want to be a part of that in the future. ... That was the reason I wanted to be there. So, I want to stay here and help this team compete."

The Rangers made one trade Monday, sending utility player Josh Smith and minor league right-hander Josh Stephan to Toronto for rookie left-hander Adam Macko. Smith and Macko were with Triple-A teams.

DeGrom is 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 21 starts this season, after going 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA in 30 starts last year. It is the first time since his back-to-back Cy Young Awards with the New York Mets in 2018 and 2019 that he has made at least 20 starts in consecutive seasons.

Texas hasn't reached the playoffs since winning its only World Series title in 2023, which was deGrom's first season after signing a five-year, $185 million deal in free agency.

DeGrom was 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts as the Rangers won all six games he started by the end of April. He later had elbow surgery that kept him out until the final three games of the 2024 season.

His deal with Texas included a since-triggered conditional option for 2028 that will be for $20 million, $30 million or $37 million, depending on deGrom's performance and health.