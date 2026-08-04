Tarik Skubal says Dodgers not to blame: 'Every team could trade for me'

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CHICAGO -- Newly acquired Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal doesn't "sympathize" with anyone annoyed that the two-time defending World Series champions traded for him, giving the franchise an even better chance at a three-peat.

"Every team could trade for me," Skubal said Monday from Wrigley Field, where the Dodgers opened a series with the Cubs. "Every team could make that acquisition. And I don't really sympathize with people that blame the Dodgers for anything they've done.

"They've developed a really good organization. They draft well, they acquire talent really well, they retain talent. It's a winning organization. Now the complaints seem to be because they've won the last two World Series. I don't think it was like that three years ago. So I don't really sympathize with people that are complaining because the Dodgers do all the right things."

Skubal's trade is the latest talking point in the brewing war between the league and the MLBPA. Owners want to institute a salary cap while the union continues to fight against one. As the Dodgers spend money and keep gobbling up stars, cries for a system that distributes great players all over the league -- instead of concentrated on one team -- will persist.

The left-handed Skubal joins a monster rotation -- assuming reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani is healthy enough to pitch again. He's dealing with a knee ailment. Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) are on the mend, while Justin Wrobleski and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have helped the Dodgers to a hefty lead in the NL West.

Skubal just makes them that much better.

"I'm not going to sit here and say I'm the big piece," Skubal said. "They've been a pretty good baseball team without me, so I'm just going to try and show up and kind of be a chameleon in a sense and fit right into these guys and just jell with them. They've got the winning recipe."

Skubal's first start will come Tuesday, his first ever at Wrigley Field. He was seen huddling with coaches and other pitchers in the outfield grass Monday as he begins to acclimate himself to his new surroundings.

Skubal said he wasn't necessarily surprised by the trade to the Dodgers and knew after his last start Wednesday -- a 10-9 loss -- that his days with the Detroit Tigers were numbered.

"Losing that game kind of felt like that was kind of it for me in Detroit," he said.

"So not surprised, but it didn't make the news any easier because I love a lot of those guys there and I have a lot of respect for everything that they do and how they go about their business."

New Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal said Monday he doesn't "really sympathize with people that blame the Dodgers for anything they've done," noting, "Every team could trade for me." Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Skubal said he's looking forward to watching the routines of some of his new teammates, many of whom have appeared in All-Star Games and the World Series. Most of the time, a player of his stature would instantly become the focal point of his new team but the Dodgers allow for some form of anonymity simply through the amount of stars they employ.

"They understand what it takes to win so I'm going to lean on these guys and help them guide me and lead me," Skubal said. "I'm just excited to take it all in, the day-to-day, routine stuff. I'll be watching a lot of guys and people probably will think I'm a little weird staring at guys. But it's just because I'm trying to learn and get better and watch these guys throw bullpens and prepare to play catch every day and how they go about their business."

Skubal didn't have any negative thoughts about his time in Detroit. If the team had performed better earlier in the season, he knows he might still be there. But the pending free agent is closing that chapter and opening a new one -- attempting to win his first championship and his new team's third in a row.

"I spent eight years with the Detroit Tigers and that place will always be special to me no matter what, but in the same breath, I'm excited to be here," Skubal said.