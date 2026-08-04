James Wood exits Nationals' loss, set for testing on oblique

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James Wood, the power-hitting Washington Nationals outfielder who's among the league leaders in home runs with 30, will undergo testing after leaving Monday night's 6-3 loss to the Phillies in Philadelphia with an oblique injury.

Wood felt something on his left side while making a swing during a seventh-inning at bat and came out of the game in the bottom of the frame.

Manager Blake Butera said Wood will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Wood has enjoyed a breakout third season for the Nationals, with his 30 home runs ranking sixth in the majors entering Monday and his 73 RBI ranking seventh.

He's also been durable, playing in all 114 games for Washington.