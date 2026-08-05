MLB trade deadline 2026: Debating Yankees' moves

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Perhaps no team had a more polarizing MLB trade deadline than the New York Yankees.

On one hand, a team firmly entrenched in the playoff field entering trade season added the National League leader in slugging percentage, Luis Garcia Jr., and a controllable outfielder, Heliot Ramos, without giving up their most coveted prospects.

On the other hand, a club with plenty of injury questions and some pretty glaring holes didn't make the big splashy move many were expecting -- and some new lineup questions were raised by the deals they did make.

Did the Yankees do enough? What does their deadline activity mean for the rest of the season? And how do the new players fit? Let's dig in.

Did the Yankees do enough at the trade deadline?

Jeff Passan: Yes. And not because they addressed all of their needs. Another relief arm would have helped. And a right-handed-hitting catcher would have given them a necessary platoon complement to Austin Wells. Regardless, it remains an affirmative answer because the Yankees play in the American League, and even after the wheeling and dealing by the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox, neither is clearly, undeniably better than the Yankees.

New York still features the highest-ceiling rotation of any AL playoff team. Cody Bellinger's return will fortify a lineup that with Luis García Jr. and Heliot Ramos got objectively better, and if Aaron Judge does come back this season, one could very easily make the case they're the AL favorite. Was it the ideal deadline, one that checked every box? No. Was it enough to keep them squarely in the mix in the AL? Indeed.

Buster Olney: Within the context of a mediocre American League, absolutely; there are no perfect teams, no near-perfect teams. They landed arguably the best available hitter in the market in Garcia, as well as outfielder Ramos, who does well against left-handed pitching. This year's trade market matched the needs of some teams, like the Cubs -- lots of starting pitching available -- but the Yankees didn't have a lot of great fits available.

The Yankees went into the last two weeks before the deadline looking for bullpen help and a right-handed hitting catcher, and once the Padres started winning and effectively took Mason Miller, et al, off the table, the relief market thinned. The Yankees would've made a play for Ryan Jeffers, but the Twins didn't make him available, and the questions about Tyler Stephenson's defense discouraged them from pursuing the Reds' catcher. So they grabbed Garcia and Ramos and now will hope for Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Bellinger to come back.

What is the biggest hole they did not address -- and how can they fill it from here?

Jorge Castillo: On July 9, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman succinctly summarized his club's catching situation: "It's an issue, clearly." The Yankees, however, didn't address the issue.

On Tuesday night, minutes after the deadline passed, Cashman said the front office "grinded through the market of catching." In the end, that effort did not produce a move to acquire a catcher, leaving a glaring weakness in the lineup. Yes, Austin Wells has swung the bat better lately, but the sample size qualifies as large enough to determine that the Yankees could've used at least a right-handed-hitting catcher to replace backup Ali Sanchez. Yankees catchers began Tuesday ranked 28th in batting average and 27th in wRC+ in the majors this season.

Cashman confirmed he spoke with the Orioles about Adley Rutschman before concluding that the price was too rich for him. The Yankees expressed interest in other backstops. But they didn't land an upgrade, and it's the biggest hole on the team.

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Bradford Doolittle: Catcher strikes me as pretty obvious. When you look at the catchers who did move at the deadline, you have to wonder if the Yankees could have outbid the Rays for Liam Hicks. As for Rutschman, it's hard to blame the Yankees for not being as aggressive as the Red Sox were to get that deal done. After that, the pickings were slim.

Still, the status quo isn't going to excite many Yankees fans, many of whom, it was my the impression, had all but penciled in Jeffers. (There were a bunch of those fans on my flight back to Chicago from New York last week.)

There's not much to be done about it at this point, other than to hope Austin Wells regresses toward his league-averageish career norm. As for the righty-hitting component, the bar is pretty low for improving on Ali Sanchez, so if someone pops loose on waivers, the Yankees will need to pounce. If the A's cut bait on Jonah Heim, who switch-hits, he would be a good pickup, provided some team higher up on the claim pecking order doesn't grab him first.

What is the lineup plan for the rest of 2026 after their deadline moves?

Castillo: In the short term, Garcia will slot in at first base against right-handed pitchers and sit against left-handers, with Paul Goldschmidt starting at first base against lefties and Ben Rice starting every day as the designated hitter, while Heliot Ramos plays every day in left field. Garcia, who mashes righties, and Ramos, who mashes lefties, give the Yankees some sorely needed thump.

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The long-term plan, the one required for a World Series run, remains uncertain. Stanton (calf) and Bellinger (hamstring) are expected to come off the injured list over the next month, but soft-tissue injuries can be unpredictable. Then there's their three-time American League MVP. The Yankees are not sure when Aaron Judge, who has been out since June 1 with a stress fracture of a rib, will return. Brian Cashman on Tuesday said he remains "very optimistic" that Judge will play again this season, but he also acknowledged that Judge would need time to ramp up and that not returning is possible.

While Ramos and Garcia are welcomed additions to a struggling offense, the Yankees' World Series chances would take a colossal hit without Judge.

How confident are you in the Yankees' chances the rest of 2026, as compared with going into the deadline?

Olney: The trades and the promotion of George Lombard Jr. fortified the lineup and locked down the infield defense, and this makes them better. How good will they be? There are a lot of variables. When Carlos Rodon returns from injury and the Yankees move one of their starters into the bullpen for the stretch drive, the depth of their rotation will be the best in the American League -- Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Rodon and Ryan Weathers or Will Warren. Their bullpen could be pretty good, as well.

But the X-factor is Judge: The Yankees don't really know how effective he'll be when he returns, or if his ailment will hold up under the day-to-day stress of playing.

Passan: Tampa Bay fulfilled its three goals: a starter (Freddy Peralta), a catcher (Liam Hicks) and a reliever (Tyler Wells). Boston got the bats it needed in Rutschman and Curtis Mead, even if both are on the injured list. New York might not have completed its checklist, but García and Ramos are talented and fill specific roles on a Yankees team that already was among the best in the AL.

Teams can always do more, yes, and there's certainly a possibility that these Yankees falter because of what they didn't do. But their strengths haven't changed, their weaknesses were addressed in a passable way and the crucible of October will render judgment on whether it was or wasn't enough.

Doolittle: At root, my perception of them hasn't changed. If the Yankees get healthy -- that is, get Aaron Judge back -- they remain one of the favorites in the AL. If they don't, they're in trouble. I do see their odds as a little longer today than going into the deadline. They didn't get worse, but they didn't improve as much as some of their primary competitors. By definition, that makes their road a little longer.