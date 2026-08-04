Ferran Torres to throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium before Yankees-Cardinals

Open Extended Reactions

Weeks after scoring the game-winning goal in the World Cup final, Ferran Torres is back on the sporting scene in America, with one small tweak: He's swapping the soccer pitch for a first pitch.

Torres will be on hand at Yankee Stadium to throw out the first pitch at Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees announced Tuesday morning.

The Spanish forward ascended to national hero status when his goal in the 106th minute of Spain's title match against Argentina put his side ahead for good at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Spain secured its second World Cup title and first since 2010 with the 1-0 victory, while Torres became the second-ever substitute to score the winner in a men's World Cup final after Germany's Mario Götze in 2014.

Ferran Torres, who scored the World Cup-winning goal for Spain, will be throwing out tonight's ceremonial first pitch at @yankeestadium 🏆



🎟️ https://t.co/GyZME1ycQ3 pic.twitter.com/FlPlNzGPkx — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 4, 2026

Torres' winning goal marked his first of the tournament. The Yankees will perhaps be hoping the presence of the clutch Barcelona forward will provide a spark on the diamond -- though the club still boasts the second-best record in the American League, New York is 9-8 since the All-Star break..