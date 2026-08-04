Rockies, Mickey Moniak reach extension through 2028 season

Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Rockies agreed to a two-year contract extension with left fielder Mickey Moniak, it was announced Tuesday.

The deal covers his final year of arbitration (2027) and his first year of free agency (2028). It is worth $16.25 million, according to MLB.com.

Moniak, 28, is hitting .277 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs this season. He was the subject of trade speculation heading into Monday's deadline, but wound up staying in Colorado.

During his two seasons in Colorado, Moniak has slashed .272/.310/.536 with 33 doubles, 42 home runs and 117 RBIs over 210 games. Since June 1, 2025, his .577 slugging percentage ranks second in the majors (minimum 575 plate appearances) and his .901 OPS ranks fifth.