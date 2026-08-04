Padres' Nick Pivetta abruptly walks off field during rehab outing

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San Diego Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta, who was making his first rehab outing since going on the injured list April 14, just walked off the mound mid-inning Tuesday with what appeared to be an injury.

The Padres, who are two games out in the National League wild card race entering Tuesday's games, have not yet commented on his status.

Pivetta, pitching for Class A Lake Elsinore, just walked to the dugout after a 2-2 fastball in the fourth inning. He had recorded two outs, throwing eight of his 14 pitches for strikes while touching 95 mph with his fastball.

He had not pitched in a game since April 12, when he left the Padres' game against the Colorado Rockies due to flexor discomfort in his right elbow. Two days later he was diagnosed with inflammation.

The 33-year-old Pivetta, who was 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts in 2025, was 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA for the Padres this season.

He agreed to a $55 million deal in February 2025 that allows him to opt out after the 2026 and 2027 seasons, but San Diego has the option to void the remaining two years and $32 million if Pivetta has a specified injury or surgery related to the injury and is on the injured list for more than 130 consecutive days in any season or in a one-year period.

He also was on the injured list with a right elbow flexor strain from April 6 to May 8, 2024.

In 10 MLB seasons, Pivetta is 70-78 with a 4.47 ERA and 1,353 strikeouts in 1,227 innings with the Phillies, Red Sox and Padres.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.