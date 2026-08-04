Adley Rutschman 'trying to fit in' with red-hot Red Sox

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BOSTON -- Adley Rutschman was still adjusting less than 24 hours after being traded for the first time in his career.

Being in playoff contention may make for a smoother transition once the three-time All-Star catcher is ready to take the field for the Red Sox after spending his first four-plus seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

"Just from playing here, the city loves baseball. It always has a great atmosphere and I'm excited to play in it," Rutschman said Tuesday at Fenway Park before the Red Sox hosted the Chicago White Sox. "They're playing the game the right way and doing things right. It was cool to watch from a distance. Now being here, like I said -- just trying to fit in and help out any way I can."

Rutschman joined his new club on the injured list with left wrist inflammation. He and Boston interim manager Chad Tracy said Rutschman would meet with the team's medical staff to determine what's next in his rehabilitation and how soon he could be back behind the plate.

Tracy said Rutschman is already swinging a bat, and the Red Sox were hopeful to add him to their lineup soon. Boston also wasn't about to rush the recovery of a player that cost it a handful of top prospects in a deal pulled off shortly before Monday's trade deadline.

"It's been feeling good. I've got to get with the medical staff here and kind of just see what the next steps are moving forward," said Rutschman, who has been on the IL since July 20. "I don't exactly know just what kind of timeline and how all that goes."

Rutschman moved from the Orioles, who were 12 games back in the American League East and on the fringes of the wild-card race entering Tuesday night, to the Red Sox, who were 5½ games out of the division lead and in position for a wild card after winning 23 of their last 26 games.

The Orioles stopped Boston's franchise record-tying winning streak at 15 games last month, but reaching the playoffs appeared less likely for Baltimore without Rutschman, the top overall pick in the 2019 draft.

"I played my entire career there and there's been a lot of unbelievable memories. Just made a lot of great friends for life," Rutschman said. "It's tough goodbyes. But we're on to the next thing. And excited to be here and playing. It's all part of the game."

Rutschman said part of his downtime will include getting to know Boston's pitchers, although there was already some familiarity.

"I've seen a lot of these guys pitch and faced them," Rutschman said. "I kind of understand how they attack guys but I'm definitely going to have some more in-depth conversations, just make sure that we're on the same page and it flows smoothly when we get out there."

Whenever that is, Boston will be glad to have him.

"I think it's a strong statement to the group with a player like that," Tracy said. "We went out and got a huge addition to our lineup and behind the plate. So it means a lot. We'll work through getting him healthy and getting him out there. But his history speaks for itself and who he is as a catcher and as an offensive player. So it's a big add for us."