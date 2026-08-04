Seattle Mariners release C Mitch Garver, OF Rob Refsnyder

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SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners released veteran catcher Mitch Garver and outfielder Rob Refsnyder among seven roster moves Tuesday.

Right-hander Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Taylor Ward, both acquired before Monday's trade deadline, were added to the active roster ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Ward, 32, batted eighth after coming over from the Baltimore Orioles for right-handers Alex Hoppe, Brock Moore and Harrison Kreiling. In 111 games, Ward is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, seven home runs, 30 RBIs and an American League-leading 87 walks. Domínguez, 31, is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA in 43 games this season.

Brendan Donovan, a 2025 All-Star who has been sidelined since May 15 with a left groin muscle strain, was activated from the 10-day injured list. Over 25 games this season, the utilityman is hitting .274 with three home runs, four doubles and eight RBIs.

Catcher Jhonny Pereda was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Outfielder Stuart Fairchild was designated for assignment.

Pereda, 30, is hitting .270 with two home runs and four RBIs in 19 games with the Mariners this season. He takes over for Garver as Cal Raleigh's backup.

Garver, 35, appeared in 50 games for Seattle after signing a minor league contract with the Mariners in February, hitting .175 with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

Refsnyder, 35, appeared in 53 games with the Mariners this season after signing a one-year contract in December, hitting .140 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He was on the injured list from June 29 to July 27 with right knee inflammation.