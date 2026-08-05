Jays' Trey Yesavage leaves start early with left knee discomfort

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HOUSTON -- Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage lasted only two innings Tuesday night before leaving his start against the Houston Astros because of left knee discomfort.

Yesavage gave up one walk, throwing 16 of his 27 pitches for strikes. While warming up for the third inning in a scoreless game, Yesavage's left knee appeared to buckle on a pitch. He appeared uncomfortable with another couple of pitches and then went to the dugout.

The right-hander came into the game 5-5 this season with a 3.65 ERA over 18 starts.

Yesavage was the No. 20 draft pick in 2024 by Toronto out of East Carolina, and he set a Blue Jays' postseason record last October striking out 11 in 5⅓ innings no-hit innings against the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Chad Dallas entered the game in relief for Toronto.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.