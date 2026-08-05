2026 Women's Pro Baseball League: Where to watch, schedule, more

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The Women's Professional Baseball League kicked off its inaugural season Aug. 1. The upstart league's entire historic campaign will take place at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Illinois, with 37 games airing across ESPN platforms, including 30 regular-season games and the WPBL Championship Series. ESPN will serve as the exclusive home of the league's postseason.

The WPBL is the first professional baseball league for women since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League -- immortalized in the 1992 film "A League of Their Own" -- dissolved in 1954.

Here are key facts about the WPBL:

What is the WPBL?

The WPBL is the only professional women's baseball league in the United States. The league was co-founded by baseball pioneer Justine Siegal, the first woman to coach for an MLB team with the then-Oakland Athletics organization in 2015.

How many teams are in the WPBL?

The league's debut season features four teams: Boston Hunters, Los Angeles Queens, New York Heights and San Francisco Firebells.

What is the significance of each team name?

Hunters

Honors Harriot Kezia Hunt, a physician and women's health advocate who was the first woman to apply to Harvard Medical School.

Queens

Honors Lizzie Murphy, "The Queen of Baseball," who was the first woman to compete against MLB players in an exhibition game in 1922.

Heights

Honors Dorothy Irene Height, a civil rights activist who contributed to the YWCA and led the National Council of Negro Women.

Firebells

Honors Lillie Hitchcock "Firebelle Lil" Coit, who assisted San Francisco's volunteer firefighters at 15 years old and later became a member of the fire engine company.

Who are the players?

More than 600 players participated in the WPBL tryout last August. A total of 120 players were selected in the inaugural WPBL draft in November. The league's players include USA baseball two-way standout pitcher and outfielder Kelsie Whitmore, whom San Francisco drafted with the No. 1 pick, and Mo'ne Davis, who in 2014 became the first girl to win a game in the Little League Baseball World Series and the first female pitcher to toss a shutout in the tournament. Davis, who played softball at Hampton, was selected by Los Angeles with the 10th pick after participating in the league's tryout.

Boston Hunters

▪︎ Emily Baxter, OF

▪︎ Allie Bebbere, RHP

▪︎ Paloma Benach, LHP

▪︎ Braidy Birdsall, 2B

▪︎ Kate Blunt, SS

▪︎ Olivia Bricker, LHP

▪︎ Denver Bryant, 2B

▪︎ Edith De Leija, 3B

▪︎ Nadia Diaz, 3B

▪︎ Maïka Dumais, RHP

▪︎ Stephanie Everett, LF

▪︎ Ticara Geldenhuis, OF

▪︎ Beth Greenwood, C

▪︎ Gabrielle Haas, SS

▪︎ Lexi Hastings, LF

▪︎ Laura Hirai, RHP

▪︎ Meaghan Houk, IF

▪︎ Maria José Valenzuela, IF

▪︎ Hyeonah Kim, C

▪︎ Luciana Moreno, IF

▪︎ Mary Grace O'Neill, CF

▪︎ Molly Paddison, CF

▪︎ Raine Padgham, RHP

▪︎ Nylah Ramirez, RHP

▪︎ Clara Rice, C

▪︎ Sabrina Robinson, 1B

▪︎ Gigi Schiano, RHP

▪︎ Alli Schroder, RHP

▪︎ Suzuka Yamamoto, SS

▪︎ Sadie Zion, 1B

Los Angeles Queens

▪︎ Brittany Apgar, CF

▪︎ Addisyn Baird, SS

▪︎ Sydney Barry, RHP

▪︎ Samaria Benítez, SS

▪︎ Leah Cornish, C

▪︎ Trinity Curtis, RHP

▪︎ Mo'ne Davis, CF

▪︎ Sarah Edwards, 1B

▪︎ Caitlin Eynon, SS

▪︎ Maggie Foxx, C

▪︎ Adelaide Frank, 1B

▪︎ Genevieve Hastings, SS

▪︎ Luisa Hernandez, 1B

▪︎ Amira Hondras, 2B

▪︎ Juliette Kladko, LHP

▪︎ Ashton Lansdell, 3B

▪︎ Jamie Mackay, C

▪︎ Thaima Maximiliana, SS

▪︎ Meggie Meidlinger, RHP

▪︎ Suzu Narasaki, CF

▪︎ Elodie O'Sullivan, OF

▪︎ Rio Obitsu, 2B

▪︎ Michelle Roche, RHP

▪︎ Emi Saiki, SS

▪︎ Ayami Sato, RHP

▪︎ Ayuri Shimano, RHP

▪︎ Isabella Villarreal, 2B

▪︎ Celicia Wilken, 1B

▪︎ Brittany Womack, RF

New York Heights

▪︎ Chloe Atkinson

▪︎ Rocio Barajas, RHP

▪︎ Sarah Beaulieu, RHP

▪︎ Denae Benites, C

▪︎ Elodie Ciamarro, C

▪︎ Milanyela Cortez, RHP

▪︎ Claire Eccles, CF

▪︎ Maddison Erwin, RHP

▪︎ Zoe Falardeau, RHP

▪︎ McKenna Huff, SS

▪︎ Diana Ibarra, CF

▪︎ Keira Izumi, SS

▪︎ Rakyung Kim, RHP

▪︎ Kylee Lahners, 3B

▪︎ Jaida Lee, RHP

▪︎ Melissa Mayeux, SS

▪︎ Abigail Moore, C

▪︎ Katherine Murphy, LF

▪︎ Claire O'Sullivan, RHP

▪︎ Minseo Park

▪︎ Valerie Perez, SS

▪︎ Jacqui Reynolds, RHP

▪︎ Angelis Rivera, RHP

▪︎ Nicole Rivera-Moats, 2B

▪︎ London Studer, 1B

▪︎ Angela Valenzuela, RHP

▪︎ Madison Willan, IF

▪︎ Natsuki Yonetani, LF

▪︎ Alyssa Zettlemoyer, C

▪︎ Adelaide Ziebart, RF

San Francisco Firebells

▪︎ Jill Albayati, RHP, UTL

▪︎ Kaija Bazzano, SS

▪︎ Kailyn Bearpaw, 1B

▪︎ Hinano Beppu, 2B

▪︎ Peyton Coria, RHP

▪︎ Ela Day-Bédard, IF

▪︎ Rosi del Castillo, CF

▪︎ Niki Eckert, LHP

▪︎ Bella Espinoza-Molina, RF

▪︎ Jordan Eyster, CF

▪︎ Amanda Gianelloni, 2B

▪︎ Liz Gilder, LHP

▪︎ Samantha Gutierrez, C

▪︎ Scrappy Hopkins, C

▪︎ Kiley Ingram, RHP

▪︎ Alexia Jorge, C

▪︎ Kaelei Kajitani, 1B

▪︎ Skylar Kaplan, LF

▪︎ Allie Lacey, 2B

▪︎ Andréanne Leblanc, 1B

▪︎ Joely Leguizamon, SS

▪︎ Arwen McCullough, RHP

▪︎ Micaela Minner, 1B

▪︎ Jua Park, SS

▪︎ Katie Reynolds, RHP

▪︎ Estheoa Segovia, C

▪︎ Flor Elena Valerio Montoya, RHP

▪︎ Kelsie Whitmore, RHP

▪︎ Ayaka Yamamoto, 3B

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the ESPN App and in the WPBL streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Wednesday

7:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Los Angeles

Thursday

7:30 p.m.: New York vs. San Francisco

Friday

7:30 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Saturday

2 p.m.: Boston vs. New York

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Sunday

7:30 p.m.: New York vs. Boston

Aug. 12

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Aug. 13

7:30 p.m.: Boston vs. New York

Aug. 14

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Aug. 15

2 p.m.: San Francisco vs. New York

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Boston

Aug. 16

7:30 p.m.: Boston vs. New York

Aug. 19

7:30 p.m.: New York vs. San Francisco

Aug. 20

7:30 p.m.: New York vs. Boston

Aug. 21

7:30 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Aug. 22

2 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Boston

7:30 p.m.: New York vs. Los Angeles

Aug. 23

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Boston

Aug. 26

7:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Los Angeles

Aug. 27

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. New York

Aug. 28

7:30 p.m.: Boston vs. San Francisco

Aug. 29

7:30 p.m.: New York vs. Los Angeles

Aug. 30

7:30 p.m.: New York vs. San Francisco

Sept. 2

7:30 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Boston

Sept. 3

7:30 p.m.: New York vs. Los Angeles

Sept. 4

7:30 p.m.: San Francisco vs. New York

Sept. 5

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Boston

Sept. 6

7:30 p.m.: Boston vs. San Francisco

Sept. 9

7:30 p.m.: Semifinal A | Game 1

Sept. 10

7:30 p.m.: Semifinal B | Game 1

Sept. 11

7:30 p.m.: Semifinal A | Game 2

Sept. 12

7:30 p.m.: Semifinal B | Game 2

Sept. 13

7:30 p.m.: Semifinal A | Game 3 (if necessary)

Sept. 14

7:30 p.m.: Semifinal B | Game 3 (if necessary)

Sept. 16

7:30 p.m.: Championship Game 1

Sept. 17

7:30 p.m.: Championship Game 2

Sept. 19

7:30 p.m.: Championship Game 3

Sept. 20

7:30 p.m.: Championship Game 4 (if necessary)

Sept. 22

7:30 p.m.: Championship Game 5 (if necessary)