Source: Pirates release DH Marcell Ozuna amid offensive woes

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The Pittsburgh Pirates have released struggling designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, a source confirmed to ESPN amid multiple reports Wednesday.

Ozuna, who signed a one-year, $12 million deal before the season that included a mutual option for 2027, didn't provide the offensive punch that the Pirates had hoped for, hitting just .203 with eight home runs, 29 RBIs and a .613 OPS in 70 games.

The Pirates will reportedly call up switch-hitting utility man Ronny Simon to the active roster.

Ozuna, 35, never got comfortable at Pittsburgh's PNC Park, where he has struggled throughout his career at a venue that has been historically difficult for right-handed hitters. In 65 career games at the stadium, Ozuna has a .229 batting average with seven home runs in 65 games.

He hit 21 homers for the Atlanta Braves in 2025 and finished with a .756 OPS, down from .925 in 2024. His 148 homers with Atlanta from 2020 to 2025 were third among DHs during that time, behind only Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber.

Ozuna signed with the Braves as a free agent in 2020 on a one-year deal, posted a career-high 1.067 OPS, then re-signed with Atlanta in 2021 for four years and $65 million plus a club option for 2025. He has had a decorated career, with three All-Star appearances, two Silver Sluggers and one Gold Glove, and he received votes four times for National League MVP, peaking with a fourth-place finish in 2024.

Simon leads the Triple-A International League with a .330 batting average and has seven home runs, 63 RBIs and 33 stolen bases with Indianapolis while reaching base in 85 of his 99 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.