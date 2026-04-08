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          PFL Chicago 2026: How to watch Pettis vs. McKee on ESPN

          Former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (25-7-0) will face Mitch McKee in the main event. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 8, 2026, 12:16 AM

          The Professional Fighters League returns to Chicago on Saturday for an 11-fight card at Wintrust Arena. Former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (25-7-0) and undefeated PFL newcomer Mitch McKee (10-0-0) will meet in the main event. The co-main event will feature a showdown between unbeaten middleweight Jordan Newman (8-0-0) and Josh Silveira (15-5-0), who will make his 2026 debut.

          Coverage begins with prelims at 6 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

          Main card

          Bantamweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Mitch McKee

          Middleweight: Jordan Newman vs. Josh Silveira

          Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots vs. Renat Khavalov

          Featherweight: Gabriel Braga vs. Cheyden Leialoha

          Prelims

          Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Shanna Young

          Women's flyweight: Jena Bishop vs. Borena Tsertsvadze

          Welterweight: Omar El Dafrawy vs. James Vake

          Women's flyweight: Kana Watanabe vs. Paulina Wisniewska

          Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

          Lightweight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Dash Harris

          Welterweight: Valanti Atsas vs. Nate Jennerman

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.