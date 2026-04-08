PFL Chicago 2026: How to watch Pettis vs. McKee on ESPN

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The Professional Fighters League returns to Chicago on Saturday for an 11-fight card at Wintrust Arena. Former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (25-7-0) and undefeated PFL newcomer Mitch McKee (10-0-0) will meet in the main event. The co-main event will feature a showdown between unbeaten middleweight Jordan Newman (8-0-0) and Josh Silveira (15-5-0), who will make his 2026 debut.

Coverage begins with prelims at 6 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Main card

Bantamweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Mitch McKee

Middleweight: Jordan Newman vs. Josh Silveira

Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots vs. Renat Khavalov

Featherweight: Gabriel Braga vs. Cheyden Leialoha

Prelims

Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Shanna Young

Women's flyweight: Jena Bishop vs. Borena Tsertsvadze

Welterweight: Omar El Dafrawy vs. James Vake

Women's flyweight: Kana Watanabe vs. Paulina Wisniewska

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Lightweight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Dash Harris

Welterweight: Valanti Atsas vs. Nate Jennerman

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.