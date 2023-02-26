Jon Jones returns from an absence of over three years when he faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship in one of two title bouts at UFC 285 on Saturday night in Las Vegas (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m ET main card).

Jones (26-1, 1 NC), the longtime light heavyweight champion, last fought in February 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes by unan bimous decision. Jones vacated his 205-pound title that August, with the intention of moving to heavyweight.

Gane (11-1) is just one fight removed from challenging Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title in January 2022. Ngannou has since fought out his contract and departed the UFC, necessitating this bout to fill the vacancy. Gane is No. 2 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings, behind only Ngannou.

The other title fight is the co-main event between women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) and challenger Alexa Grasso (15-3). Shevchenko, the UFC's longest-reigning current champion with seven title defenses since winning the belt in 2018, is No. 2 in the ESPN pound-for-pound women's rankings. Grasso is ranked seventh among flyweight women by ESPN.

The main card at T-Mobile Arena will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN News, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

What are the storylines behind the UFC 285 fights? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 285 essentials.

UFC 285 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Heavyweight championship: Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones

Women's flyweight championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Alexa Grasso

Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

ESPN/ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan

Men's bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Men's bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

