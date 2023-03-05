Jon "Bones" Jones celebrates with his team after his first-round victory vs. Ciryl Gane to win the UFC heavyweight championship. (1:25)

The long-awaited return of Jon Jones lasted less than three minutes after the former pound-for-pound king earned a submission victory over Ciryl Gane in Round 1 at UFC 285 at at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to become the heavyweight champion.

It was Jones first fight at heavyweight. He gained 43 pounds since his last fight before Saturday, hitting the scale at 248 pounds.

But the extra weight didn't slow Jones and the impressive victory got the attention of fellow UFC fighters and other athletes and celebrities, sparking plenty of commentary across social media.

Incredible!!! Way to go JON JONES #P4PGOAT The tattoo says it all. Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." TONIGHT THAT INCLUDES WIN THE HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE IN ROUND 1!! Goosebumps!! #Redemption — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) March 5, 2023

Man Jon vs stipe is gonna be crazy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

Made it look easy out there after being gone for 3 years and moving up a weight ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 5, 2023

Good job Jonny Boy 👍



Sincerely,

The heavyweight king — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023

Bones is back!!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

That's the GOAT don't get it twisted #UFC285 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023

That was easy Jon Jones — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 5, 2023

Talk about an epic return to the octagon! Easy work! #UFC285 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 5, 2023

I mean he's Jon Jones!!! Congratulations Champ!!!#UFC285 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 5, 2023

Damnnn Jon Jones 😳👏🏻!!#UFC285 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 5, 2023

In the co-main, Alexa Grasso shocked the world, submitting Valentina Shevchenko in the fourth round. Grasso was a major underdog entering the bout, but persevered through numerous takedown attempts and locked in the rear-naked choke to force the champion to tap.

Grasso joins Brandon Moreno as Mexican champions, and both will watch as interim champ Yair Rodriguez gets his chance for the featherweight title later this year.

Another Mexican Champion — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023

What I say vamos Mexico !!! Congrats @AlexaGrasso @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) March 5, 2023

Man I don't even know what to say about that, freaking crazy. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 5, 2023

What a win for Grasso ! Crazy finish ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 5, 2023

What a transition for Alexa Grasso to dethrone the Champ! 😳 #AndNew — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023

VIVA MEXICO!!! We have a new Flyweight Champion!! 🥹🥹



Could not be happier for Alexa! She looked amazing!! #UFC285 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 5, 2023

What a fight both ladies 👏🏿👏🏿 #AndNew — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 5, 2023