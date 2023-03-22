Holly Holm's fight career is showing no signs of slowing down, as the former MMA and boxing champion has signed a new six-fight deal with UFC, her manager, Lenny Fresquez, told the Albuquerque Journal on Tuesday.

Holm, 41, is scheduled to face Yana Santos at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in San Antonio. Holm (14-6) will be looking to defend her No. 3 ranking in UFC's bantamweight division. Santos (14-6) is ranked No. 6.

"[UFC] knew Holly had lots of options out there," Fresquez told the Journal. "She was very sought after and probably could have earned more money elsewhere. They love Holly. They know she's one of the faces of the UFC, and they wanted her to stay."

Holm is coming off a slightly controversial split-decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. Prior to that fight, Holm was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and discussed a possible return to the professional boxing ring for the first time since her retirement from the sport in 2013. She maintained her focus was on MMA, however.

Since 2021, Holm has made just one appearance in the Octagon due to injuries. She remains in title contention despite the inactivity. Four of her six losses in UFC have come in title fights.