Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen are set to face off in an intense bantamweight division UFC battle, with the winner getting a potential title fight. (2:33)

Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen both have plenty to prove (2:33)

Marlon "Chito" Vera meets Cory Sandhagen in a top-10 bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

The fights at the AT&T Center are on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Vera (20-7-1) has won four fights in a row, including knockouts of former UFC champions Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar. He is No. 3 in the ESPN bantamweight rankings.

The sixth-ranked Sandhagen (15-4) ended a two-fight skid in his last bout, a TKO win over Song Yadong in September.

Also on the card is former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm (14-6), who faces Yana Santos (14-6, 1 NC) in the co-main event.

How to watch the fights

Watch on ESPN. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule

Watch on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Don't have ESPN? Get instant access.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

Marlon "Chito" Vera has won four fights in a row. Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports

UFC Fight Night card

ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Men's featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Men's flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Men's featherweight: Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Men 's featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

Men's flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Lacerda

Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden

Men's flyweight: Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador

Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal

Reed Kuhn's betting tip

This fight is likely to be a back-and-forth duel that boils down to volume versus power. Sandhagen averages a blistering pace of more than 17 strikes thrown per minute while at a distance. But that volume just doesn't carry the same threat as Vera's knockout power. With 12 knockdowns recorded, and a 4.6% knockdown rate per landed power head strike, Vera is arguably the most dangerous fighter on this entire card.

For Kuhn's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by retired UFC welterweight and ESPN MMA analyst Michael Chiesa as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Ian Parker.

Top story

UFC Fight Night expert picks and best bets: Why experts are split on Vera vs. Sandhagen