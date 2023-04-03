Alex Pereira defends his middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya in the main event of Saturday's UFC 287, a rematch of their November fight in which Pereira took away the belt via knockout.

The main card in Miami will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

Pereira (7-1) has not lost since his MMA debut in 2015, and all but one of his victories have been via knockout. He is tied for No. 10 in the ESPN pound-for-pound men's rankings.

The fifth-ranked Adesanya (23-2) has lost only once in 24 career middleweight fights. However, the defeat in November was his fourth loss in to Pereira in combat sports, as they twice met in kickboxing.

The co-main event at Miami-Dade Arena has much local interest as both Gilbert Burns and his welterweight opponent, Jorge Masvidal, are based in. South Florida. Both also are former UFC title challengers.

What are the storylines behind the UFC 287 fights? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 287 essentials.

UFC 287 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Middleweight championship: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Israel Adesanya

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Men's bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Men's bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Strawweight: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

Strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez

Men's featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia

Strawweight: Jacqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

Watch the PPV and all other fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Watch the prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule

Don't have ESPNews and ESPN Deportes? Get instant access.

Purchased the fight on your phone and want to stream on your TV? Find out how here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

Ranking the fights of UFC 287: Alex Pereira-Israel Adesanya vs. Gilbert Burns-Jorge Masvidal -- main event or main attraction?

The headliner on Saturday night in Miami will be a middleweight title rematch in which Alex Pereira defends his title against the man he dethroned by knockout in November, Israel Adesanya. It was Adesanya's third loss to Pereira, counting their two meetings back when they were professional kickboxers. A second MMA defeat at the thunderous hands of Pereira would put "The Last Stylebender" in no-man's land on the dingy outskirts of 185-pound contention.

In the fight that will command center stage right before, top-10 welterweight Gilbert Burns will throw down with Jorge Masvidal. Both former title challengers are based in South Florida, but it's reasonable to assume that the UFC situated this event at Miami-Dade Arena specifically as a nod to Masvidal's local popularity. Prior to his MMA career, he made his name as a teenage street fighter in unsanctioned fisticuffs in Miami backyards under the auspices of YouTube legend Kimbo Slice. Masvidal has gone on to a hugely popular UFC run built on big moments and even bigger swagger, but he has lost three fights in a row and has not competed in over a year. A win might make fans and matchmakers forget all of that. But another loss?

The UFC is billing Pereira-Adesanya 2 (isn't it really 4?) as the main event, and Burns-Masvidal is nominally the co-main, but the promotion's official event poster gives equal weight to all four principals in these fights, depicting them side by side. One is a title bout featuring one of the sport's shining stars. The other is the reason the UFC is in Miami to begin with.

Read the story.