MIAMI -- Jorge Masvidal said he is not sure how his rival Colby Covington is set for the next UFC welterweight title shot given legal claims Covington has made in a criminal case against Masvidal.

Masvidal is facing felony charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief stemming from an alleged attack on Covington in Miami Beach on March 21, 2022. Covington has alleged that Masvidal struck him, broke his watch and caused a brain injury with a deadly weapon, Masvidal's hands or fists, according to a Miami Dade County court document.

UFC president Dana White said last month that Covington is next in line to fight UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Covington has not fought since beating Masvidal by unanimous decision at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022.

"I currently got three felonies, because this b---- Colby says I gave him a brain injury, so how the f--- is he gonna fight for any titles is what I want to know," Masvidal said Wednesday at UFC 287 media day. "The UFC is gonna get sued if that guy goes in there and something like that happens, right? Because supposedly, allegedly -- I didn't do s--- -- he says I gave him a brain injury. I didn't do s---, though."

Masvidal fights Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287 on Saturday at Kaseya Arena. Masvidal, a Miami native, has also not fought since the loss to Covington. Edwards beat Kamaru Usman on March 18 at UFC 286 to retain the welterweight title.

According to online records, Masvidal is expected to make a plea in the criminal case May 10. Masvidal and Covington were once best friends and roommates before an ugly falling out.

Masvidal said Wednesday that Covington also has a restraining order against him and that Masvidal cannot get within 100 feet of his fellow fighter. Masvidal, one of the UFC's biggest stars, also said he believes with an impressive victory over Burns, he can overtake Covington for a title shot.

"That dude has a brain injury, so he's claiming," Masvidal said. "I got three felonies on my head, because this guy is saying, 'I have a brain injury.' I'm pretty sure like on a medical level, you can't fight if you've got a brain injury. So, like always, this guy is full of s---. I'm no doctor or nothing, but whatever."