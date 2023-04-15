The lightweight co-main event between former champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, scheduled for UFC 288 on May 10, has been postponed after Oliveira suffered an undisclosed injury, sources told ESPN.

According to a source, Oliveira has been forced to limit his training for the past few weeks due to a minor injury and will not be ready for the fight. It is unclear if the fight will be rescheduled or if Oliveira would be ready to fight on June 10 at the UFC 289 in Vancouver, sources said.

Oliveira, 33, won the vacant 155-pound title in May 2021 and made two successful defenses before losing the belt to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October 2022.

Dariush is currently on an eight-fight winning streak, most recently earning a unanimous decision over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280.

The UFC 288 card is headlined by a bantamweight title match between champion Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo, who returns to the Octagon for the first time in three years.