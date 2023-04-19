The next UFC women's bantamweight No. 1 contender will likely be decided next month.

Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana will meet in a rematch May 20 in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Tuesday. The two fought in July 2019, with Pennington winning a split decision.

ESPN has Pennington ranked No. 3 and Aldana ranked No. 6 in the world at women's bantamweight. The champion in that weight class, Amanda Nunes, will defend her title in a trilogy fight with Julianna Peña at UFC 289 on June 10 in Vancouver. The Pennington vs. Aldana winner will likely fight the victor in that bout.

Pennington (15-8) has won five straight. The Colorado native has not lost since a 2020 bout with former champ Holly Holm. Pennington, 34, has the most bouts in UFC women's bantamweight history (16).

Aldana (14-6) has won two in a row and four of her past five. The Mexican-born fighter is coming off a knockout of Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 in September. Aldana, 35, has won seven of her past nine fights overall.