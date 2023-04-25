UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad says he is 13 pounds heavier than normal at this point in a regular fight camp as he prepares for a short-notice fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 on May 6, but he is not worried about making weight in less than two weeks' time.

Muhammad (22-3) is scheduled to face Burns (22-5) in a welterweight bout that will likely catapult the winner to a 170-pound title shot. The fight came together on two weeks' notice after the UFC lost its lightweight co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush because of injury. UFC 288 takes place in Newark, New Jersey.

Muhammad, 34, did not have a fight scheduled prior to agreeing to this matchup but still felt confident enough to reach out to the UFC and request a spot on the card once the co-main event fell apart. He said he usually weighs 177 pounds at this point in a regular fight camp and currently weighs about 190 pounds, meaning he will need to cut 19 pounds before the fight.

Muhammad and his nutritionist, Ian Larios, told ESPN initially Muhammad would need to cut 44 pounds before later clarifying it was a joke.

"I've got a couple experiences [with drastic weight cuts]," Muhammad told ESPN. "To me, it's not about the weight. It's about getting to fight night and throwing down."

In addition to the welterweight contest occurring on short notice, it's been booked for five rounds instead of the traditional three. Muhammad said that was at his request.

"I actually talked to [retired former champion] Khabib Nurmagomedov and he said, 'Brother, I think you should do five rounds,'" Muhammad said. "I was like, 'That's a good thought.' My team knows what I'm capable of. I'm a guy who gets stronger as rounds get deeper. When most guys start breaking and getting tired, that's what gives me more fuel and more energy."

Muhammad is on an eight-fight win streak. Burns just picked up a three-round win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 earlier this month in Miami.