Jorge Masvidal Fernandez, the father of recently retired UFC star Jorge Masvidal, was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon after a shooting inside the Miami home owned by Masvidal, according to a Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department arrest affidavit.

Fernandez allegedly shot a man, Luis Lencioni, at least twice, per police. Lencioni was taken to a hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in both arms. He told officers that Fernandez shot him after a "verbal dispute" near the house's kitchen. Masvidal, who announced his retirement from the UFC last month, was not at home at the time of the incident, according to police.

Fernandez, 67, was taken into custody and exercised his right to remain silent, according to the affidavit. Police said they found a 38-caliber weapon inside a kitchen cabinet after obtaining a search warrant.

Masvidal has not commented on the situation. He is promoting his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA card Friday night in Sunrise, Florida.