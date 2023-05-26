From 1989 to 1996, American Gladiators was one of the most popular syndicated programs in television. It gained recognition as a competition show that predated the reality TV era, but used many of the same genre techniques to attract viewers. Every week, "amateur" contestants would go up against a cast of "professional" gladiators in a range of physical competitions. The format teed up David versus Goliath matchups that were popular with big television audiences, but also earned considerable criticism for being "car-crash TV."

In the latest 30 for 30 from ESPN, the show's cast and crew look back on it all, discussing memories complicated by regret over what the show did to many of the gladiators' lives. From the beginning of the film, as the behind-the-scenes saga of the series is told, the most compelling character in the story is clear: Johnny Ferraro. Ferraro, the creator of American Gladiators, is a former Elvis impersonator from Erie, Pennsylvania who came to Hollywood with a dream of putting the show on screen and ended up with a singular success.

When is The American Gladiators Documentary?

Part 1 of American Gladiators premieres Tuesday, May 30, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Part 2 premieres Wednesday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How can I stream The American Gladiators Documentary?

This two-part film, executive produced by VICE Studios, will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library.

What is 30 for 30?

30 for 30 documentaries are produced by ESPN Films. ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that showcase some of the most compelling stories in sports. The quality of storytelling, highlighted by the 30 for 30 series and the Academy Award-winning documentary "O.J.: Made in America," has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied, and the Emmy-winning docuseries "The Last Dance."