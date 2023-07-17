        <
        >

          How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura -- plus analysis and betting advice

          Tom Aspinall had won eight in a row prior to suffering a knee injury a year ago. Per Haljestam/USA Today Sports
          • ESPN
          Jul 17, 2023, 09:45 PM

          Tom Aspinall meets Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in London.

          The fights at the O2 Arena are on ESPN+, with the 3 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at noon.

          Aspinall (12-3) suffered two setbacks in his most recent fight, a TKO defeat against Curtis Blaydes last July. He injured his knee just 15 seconds in, which ended his eight-fight winning streak and also kept him inactive for a year. Nonetheless, Aspinall is No. 6 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.

          Tybura (24-7) has won two fights in a row and seven of his last eight. Most recently, he won a unanimous decision over Blagoy Ivanov in February.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET
          Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
          Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
          Men's featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
          Middleweight: Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz
          Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farés Ziam
          Men's featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao
          ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET
          Men's bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos
          Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
          Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
          Heavyweight: Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
          Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
          Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
          Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
          Strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil
          Men's flyweight: Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez