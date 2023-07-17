Tom Aspinall meets Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in London.
The fights at the O2 Arena are on ESPN+, with the 3 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at noon.
Aspinall (12-3) suffered two setbacks in his most recent fight, a TKO defeat against Curtis Blaydes last July. He injured his knee just 15 seconds in, which ended his eight-fight winning streak and also kept him inactive for a year. Nonetheless, Aspinall is No. 6 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.
Tybura (24-7) has won two fights in a row and seven of his last eight. Most recently, he won a unanimous decision over Blagoy Ivanov in February.
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET
Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Men's featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
Middleweight: Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz
Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farés Ziam
Men's featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao
ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET
Men's bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos
Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
Heavyweight: Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil
Men's flyweight: Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez