Tom Aspinall meets Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in London.

The fights at the O2 Arena are on ESPN+, with the 3 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at noon.

Aspinall (12-3) suffered two setbacks in his most recent fight, a TKO defeat against Curtis Blaydes last July. He injured his knee just 15 seconds in, which ended his eight-fight winning streak and also kept him inactive for a year. Nonetheless, Aspinall is No. 6 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.

Tybura (24-7) has won two fights in a row and seven of his last eight. Most recently, he won a unanimous decision over Blagoy Ivanov in February.

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

Saturday's UFC fight card