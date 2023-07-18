ONE Championship has one of its most unique cards yet coming this fall, headlined by four women's fights in four different disciplines.

Stamp Fairtex will face UFC veteran Seo Hee Ham for the interim ONE women's 115-pound title in the main event Sept. 29 in Singapore, which had been previously announced for an earlier date, promotion officials told ESPN. In the co-main event, Smilla Sundell will defend her ONE women's 125-pound Muay Thai championship against Jackie Buntan.

Also on the card, Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan, two top Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors, will meet to crown the inaugural ONE women's 115-pound grappling title.

Then, to top it off, ONE women's 125-pound champ Xiong Jing Nan will face Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak in a special rules bout. That contest will include 4-ounce gloves for the participants with only punches allowed - no kicks, knees or elbows. The scoring will be the same as ONE's kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with the 10-point must system. Fairtex (10-2) has won two straight in MMA and is coming off a brutal body-shot TKO win over Alyse Anderson in May. The 25-year-old Thai fighter has just one loss in her last six MMA fights, in a title fight against current ONE women's 115-pound champ Angela Lee.

Ham (26-8) has won nine straight MMA fights. The South Korean-born fighter has been one of the best women's 105-pound fighters in the world for years. Ham, 36, is the former Rizin women's super atomweight champion and ROAD FC and DEEP Jewels women's atomweight champion.