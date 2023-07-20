After a successful debut in the United States, ONE Championship is coming back for more.

The Asia-based fight promotion, which holds bouts in MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing and grappling, will return to the U.S. with four shows in 2024, officials told ESPN on Wednesday. No dates, locations or participants are official yet. All cards will air on Amazon Prime Video.

"I'm excited to once again showcase our World Champions on American soil," ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a statement. "To our fans that haven't seen a live ONE event, I promise you an experience unlike anything you've ever seen."

ONE's first show in the U.S. was May 5 in Brookfield, Colorado, and headlined by a trilogy fight for the ONE 135-pound title between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. Johnson, the longtime former UFC flyweight champion, won via unanimous decision. Per ONE, that event sold out and was its most watched show on Amazon.