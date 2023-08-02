Undisputed featherweight boxing champion Amanda Serrano is heading back to her secondary sport -- mixed martial arts.

Serrano signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League's Super Fight division Wednesday, marking the seven-division boxing champion's return to MMA.

While her first MMA fight with PFL has yet to be announced, she is boxing Saturday night, defending her undisputed featherweight title against Heather Hardy on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight.

Serrano, a future Hall of Famer, is 44-2-1 in boxing with 30 knockouts. She is the No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, according to ESPN, behind Claressa Shields and Katie Taylor.

Serrano, 34, said in February she wanted to fight in MMA again before she retires and this would be the next step in making that happen. She is 2-0-1 in MMA, last fighting June 11, 2021, when she beat Valentina Garcia in an iKON Fighting Federation match.

Both of Serrano's MMA wins were by submission and she has fought at two divisions in the sport, flyweight and strawweight. She is also 5-0 in no-gi submission grappling, her last fight a unanimous-decision win over Erin Finkeldey in New York City in 2019.

"I may be known for boxing, but I've always loved and trained in MMA and Jiu-Jitsu, knowing those skills would only add to my ability when going against any opponent," Serrano said in a news release announcing her signing. "The [PFL's] commitment to gender equality, providing equal opportunities and recognition of female fighters is also a driving force behind my decision.

"I can't wait to step back into the cage and deliver thrilling performances and unforgettable moments for fans around the world."

The PFL has also signed Francis Ngannou, Kayla Harrison and Serrano's promoter, Jake Paul, to its Super Fight division.