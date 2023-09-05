The cover athletes for the next UFC video game were revealed Tuesday.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will grace the cover of the main EA Sports UFC 5 game.

Israel Adesanya, the two-time UFC middleweight champion, will be on the box of a deluxe edition. Adesanya was on the cover of EA Sports UFC 4, along with the since-retired Jorge Masvidal.

Volkanovski, who has never gotten the cover honor before now, is ESPN's top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Shevchenko is the first woman to appear on a UFC video game cover since Ronda Rousey on EA Sports UFC 2 in 2015.

Adesanya defends his UFC middleweight belt against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 on Saturday in Sydney.