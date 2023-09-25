The Orleans Parish District Attorney's office will not pursue criminal charges against former UFC star Nate Diaz related to his involvement in a street brawl earlier this year on Bourbon Street.

Diaz, 38, voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department and was booked on a felony second-degree battery charge in April. The charge stemmed from videos that surfaced of Diaz on the night of the brawl, in which he appeared to choke social media influencer and boxer Rodney Peterson unconscious. Diaz was in New Orleans to attend a Misfits Boxing event.

On Monday, Diaz's representative Zach Rosenfield released a statement to ESPN, in which he said the DA's office had informed him all charges on Diaz had been dropped.

"Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate's actions were 100 percent in self defense," Rosenfield stated. "It was clear on the video, clear in pictures and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after.

"Nate has a right to defend himself against those who want to make a name for themselves and did so. We appreciate the Orleans Parish District Attorney taking the time to review all aspects of this case and their decision to not proceed with it."

A spokesperson for the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office confirmed to ESPN it is not proceeding with charges against Diaz.

Diaz (21-13), of Stockton, is one of the biggest stars in UFC history. He parted ways with the UFC in 2022 as a free agent and made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in August in Dallas. Diaz lost to Paul via unanimous decision.

He has not announced his next move in combat sports, but has hinted at an eventual return to the UFC. The former lightweight and welterweight attended the UFC's "Noche UFC" event on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas.