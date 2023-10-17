Open Extended Reactions

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspended UFC women's bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva and two other UFC fighters Tuesday for positive drug tests.

Bueno Silva was suspended for 4½ months and her July win over Holly Holm was overturned to a no contest. The Brazil native tested positive for ritalinic acid, which she said in August was medication for her attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). She did not have a therapeutic-use exemption for the drug.

"I am so happy that the NSAC understood the battles of mental health I overcome daily and that with this agreement they have acknowledged I was in no way, shape or form looking for a competitive advantage with the medication I take for my illness," Bueno Silva wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Bueno Silva, 32, is eligible to compete again Nov. 29. Suspensions are retroactive to the day the samples were collected. The NSAC also fined her $11,250, which is 15% of her fight purse.

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez was suspended six months and will be eligible to fight again Jan. 28, 2024. He tested positive for the banned substances ostarine and LGD-4033 (and its metabolites).

The NSAC suspended UFC heavyweight Walt Harris for one year because of a positive drug test for the steroid drostanolone and its metabolites. Harris can get back in the Octagon again June 24, 2024.

Rodriguez and Harris both tested positive in out-of-competition testing, so they were not issued a fine.