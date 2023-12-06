Open Extended Reactions

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev will undergo surgery in the coming weeks, he announced on his Instagram account Tuesday.

Chimaev (13-0) suffered a torn ligament in his right hand during the first round of his most recent fight, a decision win against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Chimaev's representatives told ESPN shortly after the fight he was going to try to avoid surgery, but it now appears there has been a change in plans.

"I'm going to do a surgery, operation in one, two weeks," Chimaev said on Instagram Live. "After that, do the recovery, come back, smash somebody."

Representatives for Chimaev did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ESPN.

Chimaev, 29, did not appear concerned about the injury and indicated a return in the first quarter of 2024.

"UFC 300, tell Dana White [to] make it happen," Chimaev said.

Born in Chechnya and now training out of Sweden and Dubai, Chimaev has been one of the most promising title prospects in the UFC in recent years. He is 7-0 in the UFC with five finishes. He has competed at both welterweight and middleweight but is expected to move forward in the 185-pound division.