          How to watch or stream the 2023 Fighters Only World MMA Awards

          Amanda Nunes is a nominee for the 2023 Fighters Only World MMA Female Fighter of the Year award. Photo by Jordan Jones/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Dec 11, 2023, 08:17 PM

          The 15th annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards will take place Thursday night at the Sahara Theatre in Las Vegas (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+).

          The event, which was started in 2008, recognizes fighters, coaches, gyms, personalities and media sources in and around the sport for their hard work and achievements throughout the year. Award nominees are picked by a panel of voters, and the winners are selected by public fan votes. Voting for the nominees closed earlier this summer.

          Here's the list of awards that will be handed out Thursday night:

          Charles "Mask" Lewis Fighter of the Year

          Female Fighter of the Year

          Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

          International Fighter of the Year

          • Leon Edwards

          • Israel Adesanya

          • Dricus Du Plessis

          • Sergei Pavlovich

          • Sadibou Sy

          Other awards include:

          • Knockout of the Year

          • Submission of the Year

          • Comeback of the Year

          • Fight of the Year

          • Trainer of the Year

          • Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year

          • Gym of the Year

          • Referee of the Year

          • Ringcard Girl of the Year

          • Best Promotion

          • Leading Man

          • Personality of the Year

          • Analyst of the Year

          • Best MMA Programming

          • MMA Media Source of the Year

          • MMA Journalist of the Year

          • Fighting Spirit Award

          • Lifetime Achievement Award