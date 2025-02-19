Open Extended Reactions

Aaron Pico says he will never fight for the PFL again, even if it means sitting out an entire year.

Pico (13-4) is currently a free agent and has made it clear he wishes to sign with the UFC. The 28-year-old is considered one of the top featherweights in the world, with nine of his 13 wins coming by knockout.

One potential hiccup in Pico's move to the UFC, however, is the PFL holds a contractual right to match any offer he receives. On Wednesday, Pico told ESPN that if the PFL were to exercise that right, he would rather sit out an entire year to let it expire before signing a new deal with the promotion.

"If they match it, then I'm with the PFL and I'll sit out one year," Pico told ESPN. "I don't want to fight for the PFL. If that means me sitting out, then I'll do it. Yes, [I will never appear under their banner again]."

Pico's career is unique in that he signed a developmental contract with Bellator MMA in 2014, three years before he even made his MMA debut. A former standout in amateur wrestling and boxing, Pico's entire MMA career has taken place in Bellator. He came under contract with the PFL when the league purchased Bellator in late 2023.

Pico, who is from California and fights out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has fought only once since the PFL took over Bellator ownership. He claims he has had three canceled fights during that time and has lost trust in the PFL, which is why he refuses to accept any deal that keeps him there.

In a statement on social media on Tuesday, PFL co-founder Donn Davis said he "loves" Pico, and the PFL is simply holding its matching rights, which is standard business.

"I understand that, but it's standard to make sure that your fighters are fighting three fights [per year]," Pico said. "I haven't been able to work."

Several Bellator MMA fighters have complained publicly about a lack of fights since PFL took over the company. Former champions Gegard Mousasi and Patricio Pitbull Freire have already secured their respective releases. Bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has also publicly requested his release.

The PFL has announced a major change to its format for 2025, moving away from a "regular season" point system to a single elimination tournament.