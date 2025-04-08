Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo says he is missing one of his championship belts after someone broke into his podcast studio.
Cejudo and his producer, Dylan Rush, filed a report with Phoenix police and have alleged that $10,000 worth of podcast equipment was also taken.
According to Cejudo and Rush, the incident occurred early Tuesday morning while Rush was asleep inside the studio, which is attached to Cejudo's personal residence in Phoenix. Rush told ESPN he briefly woke up and saw a figure in the studio but assumed it was Cejudo.
The alleged theft occurred just a few days after Cejudo chased after the driver in a hit-and-run incident in his Phoenix neighborhood. According to videos that were circulated online, a man drove a vehicle into the house of Cejudo's neighbor. Cejudo said he held down the driver until police arrived.
Cejudo has dealt with misfortune with awards before. In 2017, he lost an Olympic gold medal in a wildfire in Santa Rosa, California. Cejudo won the medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling.
Cejudo, 38, retired from MMA in 2020 but returned to the sport in 2023. He has gone 0-3 since his return, suffering an eye injury in his most recent loss to Song Yadong in February in Seattle. He said he has contemplated retirement again but is undecided.