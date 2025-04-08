Open Extended Reactions

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo says he is missing one of his championship belts after someone broke into his podcast studio.

Cejudo and his producer, Dylan Rush, filed a report with Phoenix police and have alleged that $10,000 worth of podcast equipment was also taken.

According to Cejudo and Rush, the incident occurred early Tuesday morning while Rush was asleep inside the studio, which is attached to Cejudo's personal residence in Phoenix. Rush told ESPN he briefly woke up and saw a figure in the studio but assumed it was Cejudo.