PFL 2025: First-round schedule and how to watch on ESPN+

The PFL's new-look tournament format for 2025 features eight weight classes with eight fighters in each bracket. The action kicked off last week with the first of four cards of first-round bouts. The opening round continues Friday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with the bantamweights and women's flyweights sharing the spotlight.
Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.
Main card
Bantamweight: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse
Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne
Bantamweight: Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez
Bantamweight: Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell
Prelims
Women's flyweight: Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Juliana Velasquez
Bantamweight: Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley
Women's flyweight: Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop
Women's flyweight: Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova
Bantamweight: Marcirley Alves vs. Vilson Ndregjoni
How to watch the fights
Watch on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.