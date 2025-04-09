        <
        >

          PFL 2025: First-round schedule and how to watch on ESPN+

          For 2025, the PFL has eight-fighter brackets in eight weight divisions. Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 9, 2025, 06:08 PM

          The PFL's new-look tournament format for 2025 features eight weight classes with eight fighters in each bracket. The action kicked off last week with the first of four cards of first-round bouts. The opening round continues Friday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with the bantamweights and women's flyweights sharing the spotlight.

          Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

          Main card

          Bantamweight: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse

          Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne

          Bantamweight: Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez

          Bantamweight: Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell

          Prelims

          Women's flyweight: Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Juliana Velasquez

          Bantamweight: Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley

          Women's flyweight: Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop

          Women's flyweight: Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova

          Bantamweight: Marcirley Alves vs. Vilson Ndregjoni

          How to watch the fights

          Watch on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.