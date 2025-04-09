PFL 2025: First-round schedule and how to watch on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The PFL's new-look tournament format for 2025 features eight weight classes with eight fighters in each bracket. The action kicked off last week with the first of four cards of first-round bouts. The opening round continues Friday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with the bantamweights and women's flyweights sharing the spotlight.

Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Main card

Bantamweight: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse

Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne

Bantamweight: Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez

Bantamweight: Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell

Prelims

Women's flyweight: Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Juliana Velasquez

Bantamweight: Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley

Women's flyweight: Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop

Women's flyweight: Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova

Bantamweight: Marcirley Alves vs. Vilson Ndregjoni

