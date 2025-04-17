PFL best bets: How Impa Kasanganay can bounce back

Open Extended Reactions

A clash between a past PFL season champion and a two-time Bellator MMA title challenger headlines the third of four 2025 PFL World Tournament first-round fight cards Friday in Orlando, Florida (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN+ at 5 p.m.).

Impa Kasanganay, who won the 2023 light heavyweight season and was a finalist in 2024, takes on Fabian Edwards in one of four middleweight bouts. The card at Universal Studios also features four lightweight bouts, including 2024 champion Gadzhi Rabadanov taking on Marc Diakiese, who will be making his PFL debut after stints in the UFC and Bellator.

Here are four bets I like on the card.

Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards

Kasanganay, looking to bounce back after losing in the finals last year, takes on a PFL newcomer who should give him a fun standup battle. Kasanganay has the edge in wrestling, so if he can avoid the heavy strikes and put Edwards on his back, this should be a win for Kasanganay. An endless gas tank should help Kasanganay push the pace and make it difficult for Edwards to keep up.

Prediction: Kasanganay to win (-150)

Lightweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese

Rabadanov, beginning his bid to become a back-to-back champion, has to lean on his wrestling and take away the kickboxing of Diakiese. In his past few fights, Diakese has led the way with wrestling, but those bouts were against fellow strikers. Against Rabadanov, he is going to need to keep the fight standing, and I think he will struggle. I don't expect a finish, and with Rabadanov being a -800 favorite to win, I would take him by decision to get much better odds.

Prediction: Rabadanov to win by decision

Sy, the 2022 PFL welterweight champion and a perennial contender, will be competing in his third PFL weight class, looking to be the first to win titles in two divisions. He has to avoid the wrestling of Rosta, which is the same challenge he faces in almost all of his fights. On the feet, few are better strikers than Sy. Over the past few years, we have seen an improvement in Sy's takedown defense, and if he can weather the early storm from Rosta, we should see Sy move on to the semifinals.

Prediction: Sy to win (-140)

Coming off of a disappointing season, fan favorite Collard will look to put on a show in the main card opener. His opponent in Davis, a former Bellator fighter, will try to take the fight to the ground as soon as the bell rings. I expect Collard to avoid takedowns early and use his boxing to tire out Davis over the course of three rounds. As long as Collard doesn't get taken to the mat and held down, he should have no issue winning.

Prediction: Collard to win (-140)