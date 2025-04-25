Open Extended Reactions

A crucial matchup in the light heavyweight division between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. will headline UFC Fight Night on June 21, UFC CEO Dana White said Friday.

The event will mark the UFC's first trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, and it will air on ABC in the United States.

Hill (12-3) will look to snap a two-fight skid. The former champion vacated his title in 2023 because of injury and has gone winless in two appearances since, against Alex Pereira and JiYí Procházka. The 33-year-old was scheduled to face Rountree in June 2024, but Rountree was pulled from the bout due to a doping violation.

Rountree (13-6) faced a minimal 4.5-month suspension for the doping violation, as he self-reported an accidental ingestion of a banned substance. He went on to challenge then-champion Pereira at UFC 307 in October 2024. The bout was competitive, before Pereira eventually started to run away with it in the later rounds and finish Rountree in the fourth.

White also announced that a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Ignacio Bahamondes will serve as the co-main event of the card.