2025 PFL: Heavyweights and light heavyweights schedule

The first round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament continues Thursday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with an event featuring heavyweights and light heavyweights. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.
Main card
Light heavyweight: Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson
Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergei Bilostenniy
Light heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore
Light heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell
Prelims
Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson
Heavyweight: Oleg Popov vs. Karl Williams
Light heavyweight: Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes
Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably
Light heavyweight: Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier
How to watch the fights
Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.