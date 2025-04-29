2025 PFL: Heavyweights and light heavyweights schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The first round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament continues Thursday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with an event featuring heavyweights and light heavyweights. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Main card

Light heavyweight: Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson

Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergei Bilostenniy

Light heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore

Light heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell

Prelims

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson

Heavyweight: Oleg Popov vs. Karl Williams

Light heavyweight: Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes

Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably

Light heavyweight: Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.