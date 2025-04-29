        <
          2025 PFL: Heavyweights and light heavyweights schedule

          The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+. Cooper Neill/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 29, 2025, 07:35 PM

          The first round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament continues Thursday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with an event featuring heavyweights and light heavyweights. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

          Main card

          Light heavyweight: Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson

          Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergei Bilostenniy

          Light heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore

          Light heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell

          Prelims

          Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson

          Heavyweight: Oleg Popov vs. Karl Williams

          Light heavyweight: Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes

          Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably

          Light heavyweight: Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier

          How to watch the fights

