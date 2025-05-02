Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has made his first public comment on a tragic incident he was reportedly involved in last month in Cameroon.

According to reports by multiple Cameroonian news outlets, Ngannou, 38, struck a young woman on the street while riding his motorcycle during Easter weekend. The unnamed woman was hospitalized in Yaounde, the country's capital, and underwent emergency surgery before dying due to her injuries.

Ngannou provided a statement to TMZ Sports on Friday.

"From the very beginning, I have been by the family's side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time," Ngannou said. "I've met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way. I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss."

According to reports, Cameroonian officials are still investigating the incident.

Ngannou left the UFC in 2023 after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension. He signed with PFL but took a break from MMA to pursue his lifelong dream of professional boxing. He fought Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2023 and 2024, respectively, losing both bouts.

Ngannou returned to MMA in October to face Renan Ferreira and recorded a first-round TKO in his PFL debut. Before his MMA return, he suffered a tragic personal loss as his infant son, Kobe, died unexpectedly due to a fatal malformation on his brain.