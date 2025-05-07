Open Extended Reactions

The Professional Fighters League will officially launch its PFL Africa division on July 26 in Cape Town, South Africa, officials announced on Wednesday.

Middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (16-0) will face Costello van Steenis (16-3) in the main event, and 2024 World Tournament flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva (14-0) will take on Sumiko Inaba (8-1). The event will mark the first of the PFL Champions Series, which is essentially replacing the Bellator Champions Series now that the parent company has combined both rosters.

"Kicking off the PFL Champions Series in Cape Town alongside the launch of PFL Africa reflects our commitment to grow the sport of MMA throughout the continent as well as provide pathways for African fighters to compete on a global stage and become champions," PFL CEO Peter Murray said.

PFL Africa will join the company's other international divisions, PFL Europe and PFL MENA (Middle East and North Africa). The promotion has plans to expand international divisions in the near future.

Eblen, 33, will be making his first appearance of 2025. He went 2-0 in 2024 under the PFL banner, with decision wins over Fabian Edwards and Impa Kasanganay. Ditcheva broke out as one of the company's biggest stars in 2024, with four knockout finishes in a seven-month span.

PFL heavyweight star Francis Ngannou is expected to play a central role as chairman of PFL Africa, a title he accepted when he signed with the promotion in 2023.