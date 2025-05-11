Multiple divisions in flux after welterweight, women's flyweight title fights at UFC 315

Open Extended Reactions

If you had Jack Della Maddalena versus Islam Makhachev on your 2025 bingo card, congratulations -- you're the only one! Della Maddalena's brilliant win over Belal Muhammad for the welterweight championship at UFC 315 changed the trajectory of the division and could have a lasting effect on other divisions down the line.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko began her second career title defense and once again proved she is one of the greatest MMA fighters ever. Is a showdown with strawweight champion Zhang Weili next? It may be time to put it on your bingo card.

Let's discuss the most likely paths for Della Maddalena, Shevchenko and the other fighters on the UFC 315 main card.

Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight champion

What should be next: Islam Makhachev

This sport is wild. No one -- and I mean no one -- saw a fight between Della Maddalena and Makhachev coming in 2025. Makhachev is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world and an established name. Della Maddalena is fantastic, but far from a household name. Nevertheless, here we are, and I can't see any reason this fight won't happen. If the UFC was to have its way, I don't believe this is the matchup it would make. Dana White is not particularly fond of champions moving up before emptying weight classes, which Makhachev hasn't done. But Makhachev has done everything else the company has asked of him, and it is now time for the company to return the favor in good faith. This is what he wants. Personally, I'd prefer to see Makhachev versus Ilia Topuria next, but I think we'll end up seeing it eventually. Matchup-wise, this would be a phenomenal fight.

Wild card: Shavkat Rakhmonov

The only way this could happen is if Della Maddalena suffered some undisclosed injury during Saturday's win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. If he were to need any extended time off, that could change things, but he looked good to go.

Belal Muhammad, welterweight

What should be next: Kamaru Usman

Whether Usman wins or loses his next fight against Joaquin Buckley on June 14, this is the one to make. Muhammad and Usman have spoken publicly about a dustup between them on Usman's podcast earlier this year. If Usman defeats Buckley, he'll likely be looking for a title shot next, but the line might be backed up. With Makhachev potentially moving up and Rakhmonov on deck, Usman might have to fight again before getting his shot. Either way, Muhammad-Usman is a fight that makes sense and fans would be interested in.

Wild card: Ian Machado Garry

This isn't very likely. Machado Garry was the backup for the UFC 315 title fight Saturday, but unfortunately for him, I don't think that means he's next. Machado Garry is in limbo, given the circumstances. He has a loss to Rakhmonov on his record, so it's unlikely he'll jump the line in any way. He might be forced to fight again, but a matchup with Muhammad likely wouldn't interest the UFC all that much.

Valentina Shevchenko, women's flyweight champion

What should be next: Natalia Silva

It's one of two options: Silva or Zhang Weili. The Shevchenko-Zhang matchup is overdue at this point, and both women deserve that kind of fight. It would arguably be the biggest women's fight of the year, pending Amanda Nunes' potential unretirement. At the same time, we've waited this long, so we might as well book Shevchenko and Zhang against the natural title challengers in their respective weight classes, because each has a legitimate one. Silva is deserving of a shot at 125 pounds, and she could be a real problem for Shevchenko. Virna Jandiroba deserves her shot at Zhang at strawweight, too. We've come this far. Let's see it through.

Wild card: Zhang

The UFC would be well within its rights to make this champion-versus-champion fight now, and I wouldn't complain one bit if it did.

Manon Fiorot, women's flyweight

What should be next: Alexa Grasso

From what I saw Saturday, Fiorot will win the 125-pound title at some point in her career. She was right there against the best women's flyweight to ever live. All the skills were there; she just lost out to championship experience and perhaps a little fatigue. A few small tactical adjustments to that performance could have had us calling Fiorot the champion right now. Fiorot likely would be heavily favored against Grasso, who is on a two-loss skid after falling to Silva at UFC 315, but it's the right fight to make.

Wild card: Maycee Barber

If Barber is able to get past Erin Blanchfield on May 31, Barber-Fiorot would make a lot of sense. Would the UFC do it and risk Barber taking a defeat to someone coming off a title loss? The UFC likely will look to do the Grasso fight first, but depending on how things shake out and whether Shevchenko is occupied with a champion-versus-champion matchup, we could see this one.