"The Ultimate Fighter" returns for its 33rd season this month, but with a unique twist. Instead of featuring active fighters coaching up UFC hopefuls, this season the coaches will be UFC Hall of Famers-turned-analysts, as former double champion Daniel Cormier will lead a team opposite former two-division title challenger Chael Sonnen.

TUF has been a major pipeline for UFC talent over the years, providing the promotion with a handful of champions and even more MMA stars. Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker, TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas have all won champions after appearing on the show.

In most of the previous seasons, the show has allowed fans to see what fighters must go through for the chance to earn a spot on the UFC roster, while also allowing them to see the tension build between the coaches ahead of a future matchup between them. With two coaches who have long been retired, that likely won't be the case this season.

This season's TUF competition, which will begin airing May 27 on ESPN2 and ESPN+, is at welterweight and men's flyweight. Results of this season can be found at the bottom of this story.

The coaches

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen will coach Team Sonnen on Season 33 of "The Ultimate Fighter." Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Record: 30-18-1

Age: 48

From: Clackamas County, Oregon

Notable:

Has coached on two previous seasons of "The Ultimate Fighter", Season 17 and TUF: Brazil 3

Former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight title challenger and former Bellator fighter

Has wins over Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Wanderlei Silva, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and Michael Bisping

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier will coach Team Cormier in Season 33 of "The Ultimate Fighter." Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Record: 22-3-0, 1 NC

Age: 46

From: Lafayette, Louisiana

Notable:

Coached on TUF Season 27

Former two-division UFC double champion (light heavyweight and heavyweight)

Former collegiate wrestler at Oklahoma State University

Has wins over Frank Mir, Dan Henderson, Anderson Silva and Stipe Miocic

The fighters

Welterweights

Diego Bianchini

Record: 9-1

Age: 28

Fighting out of: São Paulo, Brazil

Notable:

Fought in LFA in 2024

Trains at Fighting Nerds gym -- the same gym as UFC fighters Carlos Prates, Jean Silva, Mauricio Ruffy and Caio Borralho

Record: 10-2

Age: 28

Fighting out of: Galway, Ireland

Notable:

Five wins by knockout

Trains at SBG Charlestown -- the same gym as PFL fighter Leah McCourt

Former Level Fight League lightweight champion

Has not fought since July 2023

Record: 11-2-1

Age: 29

Fighting out of: Poway, California

Notable:

Fought in LFA and Bellator

Trains at The Arena MMA, the same gym as former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche

Record: 11-1

Age: 29

Fighting out of: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Notable:

Fought on "Dana White's Contender Series" in 2020

Has seven wins by knockout

Daniel Donchenko

Record: 11-2

Age: 23

Fighting out of: Ukraine

Notable:

Trains at Tiger Muay Thai gym, the same gym as UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and former UFC men's bantamweight champion Petr Yan

Has seven wins by knockout

Record: 9-1

Age: 23

Fighting out of: Campinas, Sao Paolo, Brazil

Notable:

Previously fought in LFA

Has finished seven of his last eight opponents

Alex Sanchez

Record: 15-3

Age: 31

Fighting out of: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Notable:

Fought in LFA

Has not lost a fight since November 2020

Trains at Entram Gym, the same gym as UFC welterweight Michael Morales

Rodrigo Sezinando

Record: 8-1

Age: 28

Fighting out of: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Notable:

Has won each of last four fights by knockout

Trains at Nova União, the same gym as former UFC fighters Renan Barao and Matheus Nicolau

Flyweights

Record: 10-0

Age: Unknown

Fighting out of: Aktau, Kazakhstan

Notable:

Has four wins by knockout and four wins by decision

Trains at the same gym as former UFC fighter Sergey Morozov

Record: 10-2

Age: 29

Fighting out of: Miami, Florida

Notable:

Fought on "Dana White's Contender Series" in September 2022

Trains at The Goat Shed, the same gym as UFC fighters Gillian Robertson, Ailin Perez and Dennis Buzukja

Record: 13-2

Age: 29

Fighting out of: São Paulo, Brazil

Notable:

Has fought in LFA since July 2022

Has six wins by knockout

Tumelo Manyamala

Record: 6-1

Age: 26

Fighting out of: Cape Town, South Africa

Notable:

Has finished his opponent in each of his six victories

Lone loss came via split decision

Arshiyan Memon

Record: 7-0

Age: 30

Fighting out of: Maharashtra, India

Notable:

Has never had a professional fight reach the final bell

Knocked out each of his last four opponents

Record: 12-2

Age: 30

Fighting out of: Sacramento, California

Notable:

Former A1 Combat flyweight champion

Had three fights in the UFC in 2017 and 2018

Trains at Team Alpha Male, a gym founded by UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber

Imanol Rodriguez

Record: 5-0

Age: 25

Fighting out of: Mexico

Notable:

Has fought in Fury FC and Combate Global

Has finished each of his opponents (four knockouts, one submission)

None of his professional fights has reached Round 3

Record: 14-4

Age: 30

Fighting out of: Uzbekistan