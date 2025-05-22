"The Ultimate Fighter" returns for its 33rd season this month, but with a unique twist. Instead of featuring active fighters coaching up UFC hopefuls, this season the coaches will be UFC Hall of Famers-turned-analysts, as former double champion Daniel Cormier will lead a team opposite former two-division title challenger Chael Sonnen.
TUF has been a major pipeline for UFC talent over the years, providing the promotion with a handful of champions and even more MMA stars. Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker, TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas have all won champions after appearing on the show.
In most of the previous seasons, the show has allowed fans to see what fighters must go through for the chance to earn a spot on the UFC roster, while also allowing them to see the tension build between the coaches ahead of a future matchup between them. With two coaches who have long been retired, that likely won't be the case this season.
This season's TUF competition, which will begin airing May 27 on ESPN2 and ESPN+, is at welterweight and men's flyweight. Results of this season can be found at the bottom of this story.
The coaches
Chael Sonnen
Record: 30-18-1
Age: 48
From: Clackamas County, Oregon
Notable:
Has coached on two previous seasons of "The Ultimate Fighter", Season 17 and TUF: Brazil 3
Former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight title challenger and former Bellator fighter
Has wins over Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Wanderlei Silva, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and Michael Bisping
Daniel Cormier
Record: 22-3-0, 1 NC
Age: 46
From: Lafayette, Louisiana
Notable:
Coached on TUF Season 27
Former two-division UFC double champion (light heavyweight and heavyweight)
Former collegiate wrestler at Oklahoma State University
Has wins over Frank Mir, Dan Henderson, Anderson Silva and Stipe Miocic
The fighters
Welterweights
Diego Bianchini
Record: 9-1
Age: 28
Fighting out of: São Paulo, Brazil
Notable:
Fought in LFA in 2024
Trains at Fighting Nerds gym -- the same gym as UFC fighters Carlos Prates, Jean Silva, Mauricio Ruffy and Caio Borralho
Andreeas Binder
Record: 10-2
Age: 28
Fighting out of: Galway, Ireland
Notable:
Five wins by knockout
Trains at SBG Charlestown -- the same gym as PFL fighter Leah McCourt
Former Level Fight League lightweight champion
Has not fought since July 2023
Jeff Creighton
Record: 11-2-1
Age: 29
Fighting out of: Poway, California
Notable:
Fought in LFA and Bellator
Trains at The Arena MMA, the same gym as former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche
Matt Dixon
Record: 11-1
Age: 29
Fighting out of: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Notable:
Fought on "Dana White's Contender Series" in 2020
Has seven wins by knockout
Daniel Donchenko
Record: 11-2
Age: 23
Fighting out of: Ukraine
Notable:
Trains at Tiger Muay Thai gym, the same gym as UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and former UFC men's bantamweight champion Petr Yan
Has seven wins by knockout
Richard Martins
Record: 9-1
Age: 23
Fighting out of: Campinas, Sao Paolo, Brazil
Notable:
Previously fought in LFA
Has finished seven of his last eight opponents
Alex Sanchez
Record: 15-3
Age: 31
Fighting out of: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Notable:
Fought in LFA
Has not lost a fight since November 2020
Trains at Entram Gym, the same gym as UFC welterweight Michael Morales
Rodrigo Sezinando
Record: 8-1
Age: 28
Fighting out of: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Notable:
Has won each of last four fights by knockout
Trains at Nova União, the same gym as former UFC fighters Renan Barao and Matheus Nicolau
Flyweights
Idiris Alibi
Record: 10-0
Age: Unknown
Fighting out of: Aktau, Kazakhstan
Notable:
Has four wins by knockout and four wins by decision
Trains at the same gym as former UFC fighter Sergey Morozov
Roybert Echeverria
Record: 10-2
Age: 29
Fighting out of: Miami, Florida
Notable:
Fought on "Dana White's Contender Series" in September 2022
Trains at The Goat Shed, the same gym as UFC fighters Gillian Robertson, Ailin Perez and Dennis Buzukja
Eduardo Henrique
Record: 13-2
Age: 29
Fighting out of: São Paulo, Brazil
Notable:
Has fought in LFA since July 2022
Has six wins by knockout
Tumelo Manyamala
Record: 6-1
Age: 26
Fighting out of: Cape Town, South Africa
Notable:
Has finished his opponent in each of his six victories
Lone loss came via split decision
Arshiyan Memon
Record: 7-0
Age: 30
Fighting out of: Maharashtra, India
Notable:
Has never had a professional fight reach the final bell
Knocked out each of his last four opponents
Joseph Morales
Record: 12-2
Age: 30
Fighting out of: Sacramento, California
Notable:
Former A1 Combat flyweight champion
Had three fights in the UFC in 2017 and 2018
Trains at Team Alpha Male, a gym founded by UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber
Imanol Rodriguez
Record: 5-0
Age: 25
Fighting out of: Mexico
Notable:
Has fought in Fury FC and Combate Global
Has finished each of his opponents (four knockouts, one submission)
None of his professional fights has reached Round 3
Furkatbek Yokubov
Record: 14-4
Age: 30
Fighting out of: Uzbekistan
Fought in Karate Combat and LFA
Fought UFC fighter Vinicius Oliveira in UAE Warriors in November 2020, lost by first-round knockout
Has knocked out each of his last three opponents