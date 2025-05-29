Open Extended Reactions

Two former top women's MMA prospects go head-to-head on Saturday night. Women's flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber meet in the main event at UFC Fight Night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+).

Blanchfield, ESPN's No. 4-ranked flyweight, beat former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision in her last fight. Blanchfield held the top spot on ESPN's ranking of the top 25 fighters under 25 years old last year.

Barber, unranked by ESPN, has won each of her past six fights. Most recently, she beat Kaylyn Cerminara by unanimous decision at UFC 299. Barber was the fifth-ranked fighter on the Top 25 Under 25 list from December 2022.

Brett Okamoto spoke to former UFC fighters Din Thomas and Anthony Smith to get their main event predictions. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insight and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber

Expert Pick Method Din Thomas

Retired fighter

Barber Fourth-round TKO Anthony Smith

Retired fighter

Blanchfield Fourth-round submission

"I think Blanchfield will look good early, but Barber is just, and you can quote me on this, she is the meanest [bully] I've ever watched fight or train. She does things to people just because it hurts. She used this quote one time, and I stole it and now use it with my daughter's wrestling. Barber said, 'the meaner you are, the easier it is.' That's the mentality she uses and it works. -- Anthony Smith

"I think it's going to be highly entertaining and competitive for the first couple rounds, but then Blanchfield's systematic approach to slowing down a fighter like Barber will be the difference. Blanchfield will slow Barber down, get on her back and finish her with a choke." -- Din Thomas

Betting analysis

Odds accurate as of May 29. For the most up-to-date odds, visit ESPN BET.

Parker: Blanchfield to win (-250); over 1.5 rounds. Following a long layoff because of injury, Barber jumps right back into the mix against Blanchfield. The winner of this fight will take her spot behind Natalia Silva in the hunt for the title. Silva picked up a unanimous decision win over Alexa Grasso at UFC 315.

This fight comes down to whether Barber can defend takedown attempts from Blanchfield and get back up once she's been taken to the mat. I don't think she can. Barber is talented and athletic, but Blanchfield is relentless and has the cardio to push a pace and get the fight to the ground. Blanchfield does a great job of not allowing her opponent to get up while consistently doing damage and creating submission opportunities. To get Blanchfield's number at a better price, pair her to win and over 1.5 rounds.

Parker's best bets on the rest of the card

play 0:52 Dustin Jacoby demolishes Vitor Petrino with one punch Dustin Jacoby sends in his candidate for knockout of the night with a one-punch strike to Vitor Petrino.

Jacoby to win (-190). Jacoby is coming off a huge knockout win over Vitor Petrino in December, while Lopes beat Magomed Gadzhiyasulov by decision in January. Jacoby should be a much heavier favorite than he is currently. Unless Lopes can take down Jacoby and hold him there, Jacoby will use his lateral movement to pick apart Lopes on the feet. Both are powerful strikers, but Jacoby is better at avoiding damage.

Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Duško Todorović

Reese to win inside the distance. Coming off back-to-back TKO losses, Todorović finds himself in another poor matchup. I don't see anywhere in this fight that Todorović has an advantage. Reese is too powerful and has good submissions, while Todorović's ability to take a punch has faded. Once he gets hit, Todorović goes down. Taking Reese by KO/TKO is very appealing. If you are willing to spend a bit more, take Reese to win inside the distance.

Gustafsson to win (-175). After landing a knockout win on "Dana White's Contender Series," last August, Gustafsson makes his UFC debut against Giles. Gustafsson is a skilled prospect and is getting this matchup at a time when Giles is coming off three consecutive losses and taking this fight on short notice. I expect Gustafsson to be better and dominant anywhere the fight goes. He could get a highlight-reel finish over Giles.