UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber missed weight on Friday, ahead of her main event matchup against Erin Blanchfield this weekend in Las Vegas.

Barber (14-2) weighed-in at 126.5 pounds, one half-pound over the allowed limit. The five-round flyweight bout, which headlines UFC Fight Night on Saturday at the Apex, will still move forward. Barber will forfeit a percentage of her fight purse for the miss.

It's the first time Barber has missed weight in her UFC career. The 27-year-old is coming off a 14-month layoff due to injury.

It's a critical matchup in the UFC's flyweight division. Blanchfield and Barber are ranked Nos. 4 and 5 in the division, respectively.

Defending champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title earlier this month with a unanimous-decision victory over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 in Montreal. The UFC has not announced her next title challenger as of yet.