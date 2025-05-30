        <
        >

          UFC's Barber misses weight, but fight vs. Blanchfield still on

          • Brett OkamotoMay 30, 2025, 05:16 PM
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
          UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber missed weight on Friday, ahead of her main event matchup against Erin Blanchfield this weekend in Las Vegas.

          Barber (14-2) weighed-in at 126.5 pounds, one half-pound over the allowed limit. The five-round flyweight bout, which headlines UFC Fight Night on Saturday at the Apex, will still move forward. Barber will forfeit a percentage of her fight purse for the miss.

          It's the first time Barber has missed weight in her UFC career. The 27-year-old is coming off a 14-month layoff due to injury.

          It's a critical matchup in the UFC's flyweight division. Blanchfield and Barber are ranked Nos. 4 and 5 in the division, respectively.

          Defending champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title earlier this month with a unanimous-decision victory over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 in Montreal. The UFC has not announced her next title challenger as of yet.